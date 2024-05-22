Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: A better way to fix MGNREGS, no fake reviews & more

Best of BS Opinion: A better way to fix MGNREGS, no fake reviews & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

MGNREGS, labour work, rural job scheme workers,
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
May 22 2024
The two pieces today can lead to some thinking on the use of artificial intelligence in the MGNREGS.

A K Bhattacharya asks why fund utilisation under the rural job-guarantee scheme cannot be monitored. Burden sharing is no solution, he says

Company must consider the technological and ethical aspects of artificial intelligence, says Amit Tandon

The second edit says fake reviews on e-commerce sites must be monitored with artificial intelligence. The first edit is of the view that despite all their lapses, credit-rating agencies are important to India’s growth story.


QUOTE
 
Every single cabin crew person I saw was injured in some way or another, maybe with a gash on their head.
 
Passenger Andrew Davies, who was on the Singapore Airlines flight that ran into air turbulence

BS Opinion

May 22 2024

