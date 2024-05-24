Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Family and factory economics, Fiscal bonanza & more

Best of BS Opinion: Family and factory economics, Fiscal bonanza & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Transitioning away from industrial norms, the 21st-century economy must prioritise work within families
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A vision of the 21st century economy and limitations of gold. Today’s reading

Arun Maira: The 21st century economies must be built with cooperative family forms of enterprises. More work will be done locally and within families and communities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Rajesh Kumar says the global gold rush has its limits. It is unlikely to be a major driver against the dollar.

The government should not depend on transfers and dividends to balance its accounts, says the second edit. And the first edit sounds a warning on repatriation and disinvestment in affecting foreign direct investment.

QUOTE
 
At this juncture, I can do only one thing; I can issue a stern warning to Prajwal (Revanna) and ask him to return from wherever he is and surrender before the police. 
 
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda to his grandson

Also Read

Net FDI in India down to $ 13.54 billion in Apr-Nov 2023, shows RBI data

Here's why Jay Shah says FDI can't be allowed in Indian Premier League

India amends policy, allows 100% FDI in manufacture of satellite components

India's outward FDI rises to $3.91 billion in March, shows RBI data

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm compliance

Best of BS Opinion: Another milestone, east wind blows harder & more

Best of BS Opinion: A better way to fix MGNREGS, no fake reviews & more

Best of BS Opinion: Tweaking the inflation targeting mandate & more

Best of BS Opinion: Entry barriers, From Modi 1.5 to Modi 3.0 & more

Narayanan Vaghul: A generous leader and true colossus of Indian banking

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :FDIBS OpinionBS SpecialCurated ContentRBI

First Published: May 24 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story