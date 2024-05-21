Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Tweaking the inflation targeting mandate & more

Best of BS Opinion: Tweaking the inflation targeting mandate & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Tweaking the inflation targeting mandate
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Manifestos and inflation. Reading for today

Vinayak Chatterjee is disappointed with the party manifestos, in which urban infrastructure is a key element missing.  

Ajay Tyagi has suggestions for the next government on inflation targeting. 

The first edit stresses the importance of making states partners in reform. The second edit lays out some of the ways in which work can go on despite the heat.

QUOTE
 
In my opinion, money is not the most important thing, but human resources want respect and appreciation for their abilities.
 
Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy

First Published: May 21 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

