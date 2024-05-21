Best of BS Opinion: Tweaking the inflation targeting mandate & more

Manifestos and inflation. Reading for today
Vinayak Chatterjee is disappointed with the party manifestos, in which urban infrastructure is a key element missing.
Ajay Tyagi has suggestions for the next government on inflation targeting.
The first edit stresses the importance of making states partners in reform. The second edit lays out some of the ways in which work can go on despite the heat.
QUOTEIn my opinion, money is not the most important thing, but human resources want respect and appreciation for their abilities.Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy