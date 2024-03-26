Best of BS Opinion: Equity markets not enough, political crossovers, more

If private capex were to restart, debt should be available at a reasonable risk-adjusted cost, says Akash Prakash. All concerned should understand that ‘risk’ is not a bad word.
The other pieces are:
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Indrajit Gupta traces the career of two persons who came to politics from a corporate background. What’s holding back people from joining politics?
The first edit looks at the new scheme for electric vehicles and where it falls short. The second edit examines the relationship between inflation and growth imperatives.
QUOTESome Sangh Parivar leaders who came here (Malappuram, Kerala) asked those who sat in front of them to chant the slogan “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. Who coined the slogan? I don’t know whether the Sangh Parivar knows that his name is Azimullah Khan.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan