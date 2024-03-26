Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Equity markets not enough, political crossovers, more

Best of BS Opinion: Equity markets not enough, political crossovers, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
If private capex were to restart, debt should be available at a reasonable risk-adjusted cost, says Akash Prakash. All concerned should understand that ‘risk’ is not a bad word.


The other pieces are:

Indrajit Gupta traces the career of two persons who came to politics from a corporate background. What’s holding back people from joining politics?


The first edit looks at the new scheme for electric vehicles and where it falls short. The second edit examines the relationship between inflation and growth imperatives.



QUOTE
 
 
Some Sangh Parivar leaders who came here (Malappuram, Kerala) asked those who sat in front of them to chant the slogan “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. Who coined the slogan? I don’t know whether the Sangh Parivar knows that his name is Azimullah Khan.
 
 
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

