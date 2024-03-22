Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Monetary policy path, containing disinformation & more

Best of BS Opinion: Monetary policy path, containing disinformation & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
The Federal Open Market Committee of the US Federal Reserve triggered a rally in stock markets following its two-day meeting on Wednesday by indicating that it remains on course for a 0.75 percentage point reduction in the policy interest rate this year, despite an uptick in the inflation forecast for the year. In this context, our lead editorial notes, as things stand, it is reasonable to expect an easing of global financial conditions over the coming quarters, which should help increase capital flows to an emerging market country like India. Read here

Digital giants Google and Meta are finetuning strategies for combating election disinformation. Given the stakes, it is to be hoped that such measures will be effective, and deployed in good faith, without fear or favour, notes our second editorial. Read here

In other views

History has shown that sustained rapid economic development is a hugely complex and arduous enterprise, with a great deal of luck and circumstance thrown in, writes former chief economic adviser to the Government of India, Shankar Acharya. Read here

My column talks about improving the state of electoral finance. Read here



First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

