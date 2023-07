Best of BS Opinion: G20's sticking points, combating air pollution, & more

As widely expected, the third meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors ended on Tuesday with an outcome document and chair summary. Differences over the Ukraine war precluded a joint communique. Other issues, such as debt vulnerabilities of low- and middle income countries, developed countries’ commitment to mobilise $100 billion in climate finance and the need for central banks to promote fiscal stability, were reiterated but the nitty gritty of those discussions pointed to the need for continuous dialogue to address complex and layered issues, the top edit says. Read it here