Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: G20's sticking points, combating air pollution, & more

Best of BS Opinion: G20's sticking points, combating air pollution, & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As widely expected, the third meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors ended on Tuesday with an outcome document and chair summary. Differences over the Ukraine war precluded a joint communique. Other issues, such as debt vulnerabilities of low- and middle income countries, developed countries’ commitment to mobilise $100 billion in climate finance and the need for central banks to promote fiscal stability, were reiterated but the nitty gritty of those discussions pointed to the need for continuous dialogue to address complex and layered issues, the top edit says. Read it here

In other views:

Naushad Forbes says the National Research Foundation has the potential to transform scientific research if done right. Read it here

Amit Kapoor & Bibek Debroy explain the link between climate change and urban flooding. Read it here

The second edit argues that rural India should not be excluded from efforts to combat air pollution. Read it here



QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘This election has become NDA vs INDIA and INDIA will win’
 
AAP MP Raghav Chadha

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Unintended consequences, green growth conundrum, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Tapping global trade, confirming compliance, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Protecting investors, the green wall, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth instruments, old white males, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Indo-Pacific naval strategy, long route for oil, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Tackling poverty, food insecurity returns, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Enhancing disclosures, misplaced interest, and more

Removing legal ambiguity on 'hub-and-spoke' provisions empowers CCI

Best of BS Opinion: A qualified success, ignore geopolitics, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Back to the new-old, net zero goal, water woes & more

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story