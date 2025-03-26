Best of BS Opinion: Hit the full toss or watch the moment slip away

Have you ever found yourself standing on the pitch, bat ready and positioned, and a full toss floating towards you? It’s that golden moment — an easy shot begging to be smashed over the boundary. But if you hesitate, the ball’s gone, leaving you to regret what could have been. Life, too, often delivers such moments where quick decisions can change the game. Today’s stories are no different—each presents an opportunity to seize or squander. Let's dive in.

Take Sebi’s latest move, for instance. As our first editorial argues , under the leadership of Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Sebi is reviewing conflict-of-interest provisions to enhance transparency. A high-level committee will now review disclosure norms, including property and investment details, with a report expected in three months. But while these regulatory changes seem like a full toss offering an opportunity to restore market confidence, some argue that the shift should have been more gradual, leaving room for measured growth.

On a different pitch, India’s education sector faces its own moment of reckoning. As our second editorial highlights , the National Education Policy (NEP) seeks to balance strengthening foundational learning with expanding access to higher education. Yet, with the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) highlighting gaps in learning outcomes, policymakers risk missing the sweet spot. Without addressing quality, we might swing hard but still miss.

Meanwhile, regulatory independence, once a hallmark of India’s economic liberalisation, faces a tricky delivery. Regulatory bodies like TRAI and CCI were established to ensure impartial oversight, but two key principles have eroded over time, as A K Bhattacharya points out. The first — regulators avoiding government positions post-tenure — has weakened, while the second—the increasing appointment of retired civil servants to regulatory roles—blurs the line between governance and oversight. Without reinforcing regulatory autonomy, India risks mishandling a crucial delivery.

The RBI’s draft circular banning prepayment penalties for small firms up to Rs 7.5 crore looks like a shot aimed at empowering borrowers. But unintended consequences may follow, cautions Prasanna Tantri. Without prepayment penalties, banks may shy away from lending to small firms, wary of not recovering upfront costs. A nuanced approach could strike a balance between borrower freedom and lender stability.

Even in the world of environmental commitment, timing matters. Martin Goodman’s My Head For A Tree, reviewed by Chintan Girish Modi , brings us to the Bishnoi community of Rajasthan. With unwavering dedication to protecting trees and wildlife, the Bishnois’ sacrifices echo centuries later. But contradictions, such as the Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s violent deviations, highlight that even the purest legacies can encounter wild swings.

Stay tuned, and remember, swing big or stand by and regret. The game’s in your hands!