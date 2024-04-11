Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: There is another way, Cyber risk to stability & more

Best of BS Opinion: There is another way, Cyber risk to stability & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: BINAY SINHA
Rajesh Kumar
Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
India’s stock market indices have continued to advance, hitting new records. The National Stock Exchange benchmark Nifty 50, which has risen four per cent this calendar year, has hit new highs this week, while the BSE Sensex has touched the 75,000 mark for the first time. The market indicators are all reading green and there is little sign of nervousness at this point. In this regard, our lead editorial notes, given the level of investor optimism, as reflected in the valuations, there might be little scope for corporate underperformance in the near term. Read here

Strong, decisive rule is not the only way to effectiveness. Our experience since 1991 shows diffused economic and political power can deliver the goods even better, writes Naushad Forbes. Read here

No environmental solution can be perfect, but governments can balance the risks, writes Kanika Datta. Read here

“We decline to accept or condone it. We consider it a wilful and deliberate violation of the order and the breach of the undertaking.”
 
Supreme Court in the Patanjali Ayurved matter

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

