Best of BS Opinion: RBI is fighting fit at 90, reviving disinvestment, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
Apr 12 2024
The stewardship of the central bank and India’s savings story. Reading for today

T T Ram Mohan brings out the good job done by the Reserve Bank over the past few years and details how it has earned the autonomy that it has.

Rathin Roy says why the share of financial savings in the economy needs to rise.

The first edit says India can do better in electronics exports. The second edit talks of the importance of disinvestment and privatisation.


QUOTE
 
Which region, language, or religion a Prime Minister belongs to -- this is not an appropriate thing to ask. A Prime Minister should take the country forward.
 
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

