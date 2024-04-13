Best of BS Opinion: Rediscovering Márquez, Mr Techie goes to polls, more

For this weekend, Aditi Phadnis profiles Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who has time for his friends even in the midst of contesting election. How he came to politics, etc.
Shreekant Sambrani rediscovers Gabriel Garcia Márquez in his posthumous book Until August
Sandeep Goyal says why an actor and a cricketer, both women, should be celebrated.
Eric Posner talks of the dystopian and utopian prospects of artificial intelligence, and its short-run disruption.
QUOTEThe Mughals used to get satisfaction by vandalising temples ... They used to derive pleasure out of it. Likewise, they (INDIA bloc leaders) tease the people of the country by releasing videos (of eating non-vegetarian) in the month of Sawan and trying to consolidate their vote banks.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while stressing eating choices fall within a person’s rights