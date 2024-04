Best of BS Opinion: A question of spirit, Reforming judiciary & more

Issues on electoral propriety and tasks before the capital markets regulator. Today’s reading

A K Bhattacharya : Busy civil servants preparing a five-year plan for the next government raises questions about convention.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Ajay Tyagi brings out the changes required in India’s capital markets

The second edit stresses the importance of getting the youth to come out and vote. And the first edit talks of the delays caused by judicial judgments being reserved, and why reform in the judiciary is required.