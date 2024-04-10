Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: A question of spirit, Reforming judiciary & more

Best of BS Opinion: A question of spirit, Reforming judiciary & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
Apr 10 2024
Issues on electoral propriety and tasks before the capital markets regulator. Today’s reading

A K Bhattacharya: Busy civil servants preparing a five-year plan for the next government raises questions about convention.

Ajay Tyagi brings out the changes required in India’s capital markets

The second edit stresses the importance of getting the youth to come out and vote. And the first edit talks of the delays caused by judicial judgments being reserved, and why reform in the judiciary is required.

I want to ask China if we change the names of various states of the neighbouring country, will those be parts of our territory? Because of such activities, the relationship between India and China will deteriorate.
 
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

