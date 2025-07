Best of BS Opinion: India could face trade and investment challenges

Our first columnistponders the use of artificial intelligence to cut through the Gordian knots of governance . He argues that given AI's speed, if used for research, many tasks can be completed in a few weeks or days, perhaps even less. Besides, considering the information and intellectual gap between the top and bottom levels of government, AI can empower lower-level officials to enhance the ability of the higher-ups. India also has a unique opportunity that many others do not in the form of Digital Public Infrastructure, which has access to granular data and thus can be used for decision-making. However, challenges exist in the form of AI's hallucination, inherent reasoning biases, and unevolved ethical and moral core. And given that many governmental decisions only have smaller impacts individually, the human-AI interface needs to be different depending upon the scale of the potential impact. Thus, frequency and impact should be two key dimensions to assess AI, he says, and that by unpacking the problem we can better identify how AI should be used and derive the consequent benefits.