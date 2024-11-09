Best of BS Opinion: The truth behind rhetoric, Indian cricket's home truths

Read here After Donald Trump's victory, India must avoid being caught off guard on trade, tariffs, outsourcing, and data policies, and engage with the US as an equal partner, writes Ajay Srivastava.

The rhetoric may suggest otherwise. But in the neighbourhood, India still has influence— and friends, writes Aditi Phadnis.

Sandeep Goyal talks about the Bukhara restaurant.

New Zealand has beaten India in its own game, writes Vishal Menon.

Quote “Import duties today are lower than they were 20 or 30 years ago. The government’s intent to make India competitive globally was reflected in the recent budget, with reductions in several sectors.”