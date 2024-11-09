Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: The truth behind rhetoric, Indian cricket's home truths

Best of BS Opinion: The truth behind rhetoric, Indian cricket's home truths

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

As the year draws to a close, a new dispensation is set to take over in the United States. The world is changing. What are the prospects for India in South Asia?
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After Donald Trump's victory, India must avoid being caught off guard on trade, tariffs, outsourcing, and data policies, and engage with the US as an equal partner, writes Ajay Srivastava.  Read here 
 
The rhetoric may suggest otherwise. But in the neighbourhood, India still has influence— and friends, writes Aditi Phadnis. Read here 
 
Sandeep Goyal talks about the Bukhara restaurant. Read here
 
New Zealand has beaten India in its own game, writes Vishal Menon. Read here
 
Quote

 

 

“Import duties today are lower than they were 20 or 30 years ago. The government’s intent to make India competitive globally was reflected in the recent budget, with reductions in several sectors.” 

 Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India V Anantha Nageswaran

 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

A tribute: Ratan Tata empowered a generation of dreamers to push boundaries

Premium

Why there's only one Bukhara: The mystique of iconic restaurant endures

Premium

Indian cricket's home truths: New Zealand beat India at their own game

Trump, Modi, Rahul: The three-pillar formula for a successful campaign

Premium

The truth behind the rhetoric: India still holds influence, allies nearby

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated ContentDonald Trump

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story