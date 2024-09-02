Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS opinion: Lessons from the Wayanad tragedy, banking for growth

Best of BS opinion: Lessons from the Wayanad tragedy, banking for growth

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

chart
Premium
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The components of animal spirits. How to protect environment and livelihoods. And credit data reporting.

Ajay Shah does not see much harm in policy reversals. What matters are policy outcomes, shaped by harmony and optimism.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Sunita Narain derives lessons from the Wayanad tragedy.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: Consumer awareness and education about credit discipline and history is a challenge not only for credit penetration but also for driving financial inclusion. Consumer awareness of credit information should always be on the radar of both lenders and credit bureaus.

QUOTE
 

More From This Section

Best of BS opinion: Tax-reform dilemmas, ring-fencing a challenge

Best of BS Opinion: Simplifying GST, trade imbalance, defending status quo

Best of BS Opinion: Tale of 2 decisions, unsafe at any place and more

Best of BS Opinion: Regression to mean or momentum?, A middle path, more

Best of BS Opinion: Why SBI should get Navratna/Maharatna status, more

To set a story in some place, you need to know the place well and you need to interact with the people. Then only will you get a glimpse of the culture and can write comfortably about it.
 
- Parliamentarian and writer Sudha Murty, speaking on her new book Grandpa’s Bag of Stories
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Heavy rain damage covered under policy for 'flood' and 'inundation'

Premium

Construction industry must focus on green tech for sustainable growth

Premium

What's your credit score? Know how its behaviour affects financial health

Best of BS opinion: 'Caste' constant in Haryana, On Buddha's trail, more

Premium

Lateral entry is no panacea: Political turbulence hits govt's move

Topics :BS OpinionPolicyBanking

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story