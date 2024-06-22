Best of BS Opinion: What the tribals fear, Superbugs in space & more

They may have voted for it, but tribal voters are worried about threats to their identity from the Uniform Civil Code and the Bharatiya Janata Party would do well to keep this in mind, writes Aditi Phadnis. Read here
In a world where urban development often trumps aesthetics, the voluntary demolition of a building in Tokyo to preserve a cherished view sets a rare precedent, writes Sandeep Goyal. Read here
Through the last decade, and particularly in the post-pandemic period, the Indian banking system has exhibited unprecedented resilience with maturity and surpassed many challenges arising from both the domestic and global economic environment, writes Soumya Kanti Ghosh. Read here
Quote“It now appears that the maintenance of restrictive policy for unwarrantedly long will lead to a growth sacrifice in 2025-26 as well.”Monetary Policy Committee Member Jayanth R Varma (Minutes of the June meeting)