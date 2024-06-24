Best of BS Opinion: Focus on performance, Tapping the wind and more

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, which begins today, presents a fresh opportunity to address the evident weaknesses in the functioning of the Indian Parliament. With the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party dependent on its allies and the Opposition benches considerably expanded, the challenge will be for the new Speaker of the House, the government, and the Opposition to work in a way that will minimise disruptions and adjournments and make Parliament productive and inclusive of all opinions, the top edit says. Read it here
In other views:
Ila Patnaik and Ajay Shah explain why there is merit in using Indian state power to create trade barriers against Chinese exports into India. Read it here
The second edit says the government’s recent decision to provide viability gap funding for offshore wind energy projects will accelerate India’s energy transition. Read it here
Surinder Sud writes that a water conservation and rainwater harvesting mass movement would go a long way towards solving India’s perennial water woes. Read it here
Tamal Bandyopadhyay assesses the draft direction outlining the prudential framework for project loan financing. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY‘This is the mother of all battles, the battle that makes all the others possible’Left leader Raphael Glucksmann on the Left’s new coalition for the French elections