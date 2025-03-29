Best of BS Opinion: Mastering the art of defence and counterattack

Ever watched a seasoned martial artist in action? It’s not just about the flashy kicks or powerful punches. The real challenge lies in mastering the rhythm — balancing defence with attack, knowing when to step back and when to strike. A slight mistimed move can leave you vulnerable, while a perfectly timed counter can change the course of a fight. Life, too, often feels like a sparring match. Whether it’s navigating tricky situations at work, managing relationships, or making critical decisions, success hinges on finding that delicate balance between holding back and pushing forward. Let’s dive in.

Donald Trump’s proposed 25 per cent tariff on auto imports mirrors a brute-force approach, risking America’s EV supply chain. David Fickling highlights how this move could weaken ties with Japan and South Korea — key EV battery producers — and hand China greater control over the industry. While short-term profits may surge for Detroit automakers, the long game looks increasingly tilted towards China.

In India’s political ring, Rajeev Chandrasekhar is stepping into a challenging new role as Kerala BJP chief. As Aditi Phadnis explains , his task is to unite a faction-ridden party and turn rising vote shares into actual seats before the 2026 Assembly elections. Though not a fluent Malayalam speaker, his track record shows he knows how to adapt his stance when needed.

Meanwhile, Shekhar Gupta cautions that India’s economic reforms have grown complacent, like a fighter relying too long on defensive moves. Historically, India has only embraced major reforms under external pressure—be it the 1991 economic crisis or the post-Pokhran sanctions. With Trump’s threats looming, this could be the nudge India needs to shake off stagnation and enter a new phase of bold economic reform.

Sandeep Goyal highlights a battle of survival in India’s advertising industry, where agencies have been forced into desperate maneuvers. The recent CCI raids exposed years of cartelisation and collusion as agencies, struggling with falling commissions, resorted to hidden deals and opaque practices. Unless media commissions return to sustainable levels, the industry risks losing its edge.

But not all battles are lost. Indian martial arts, long overshadowed by global pop culture, are staging a powerful comeback. Kumar Abishek notes how Sooraj Cherukat’s (Hanumankind) music video Run It Up has brought ancient battle forms like Kalaripayattu and Gatka back into the spotlight. These arts, rooted in India’s warrior traditions, once influenced global combat styles. Their resurgence signals not just a reclaiming of physical strength but a reassertion of India’s cultural identity.

Stay tuned, and remember, in life, as in martial arts, the key lies in knowing when to defend, when to strike, and when to transform!