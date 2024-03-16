Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: What soft landing?, Formulaic change in Haryana & more

Best of BS Opinion: What soft landing?, Formulaic change in Haryana & more

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Kanika Datta
Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Many economists and commentators have been popping champagne corks and toasting the US Federal Reserve for having steered the economy toward a soft landing. But, says Michael R Strain, a soft landing – inflation durably at the Fed’s target and employment and GDP growing at a sustainable pace – is less likely than the economy reaccelerating or mildly contracting. He explains why here.

Aditi Phadnis explains the political rationale for the change of guard in Haryana. Read it here

Sandeep Goyal examines the case of celebrities as effective politicians. Read it here

Eye culture says Oppenheimer deserves its Oscar accolades. Read it here

 “India’s GDP numbers are absolutely mystifying”
 

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

