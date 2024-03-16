Best of BS Opinion: What soft landing?, Formulaic change in Haryana & more

Many economists and commentators have been popping champagne corks and toasting the US Federal Reserve for having steered the economy toward a soft landing. But, says Michael R Strain, a soft landing – inflation durably at the Fed’s target and employment and GDP growing at a sustainable pace – is less likely than the economy reaccelerating or mildly contracting. He explains why here.
QUOTE OF THE DAY“India’s GDP numbers are absolutely mystifying”