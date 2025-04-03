Best of BS Opinion: Navigating new frontiers in tech, policy, and economy

Everybody’s had those moments when the lights suddenly go out — a power cut in the middle of dinner, leaving everything in darkness. The hum of appliances stops, conversations falter, and for a moment, uncertainty hangs in the air. You pause, waiting for your eyes to adjust, hoping the power will return on its own. But then, someone finds a torch, flicks it on, and just like that, the world regains its shape. Shadows retreat, and while the room may not be fully illuminated, the path forward becomes visible. Today’s stories are such. Let’s dive in.

India’s IT sector is searching for just such a guiding light. As our first editorial highlights , artificial intelligence is reshaping the industry, with AI-driven deals growing six times faster than traditional IT services. To stay competitive, IT firms must redefine their value in an AI-driven world, upskill their employees, and invest in sustainable strategies. Without a clear roadmap, they risk being left in the dark.

Urban India, too, is groping for a brighter future. Our second editorial notes that the Smart Cities Mission, meant to modernise 100 cities, has largely turned into a patchwork of repairs. Only 18 cities have completed their projects. With India needing Rs 70 trillion for urban infrastructure, the question is: will future planning focus on real transformation, or will the torch be passed without truly illuminating the way forward?

India’s fiscal policies also need recalibration. Ajay Chhibber argues that government spending — at 28 per cent of GDP — must be redirected rather than indiscriminately cut. Bloated bureaucracy, high public debt, and state-level inefficiencies are dimming India’s economic potential. Reforms must shift the balance towards maximum governance, minimal government.

On the global stage, the narrative around India’s business climate is evolving. Nivedita Mookerji notes that while MNCs have long criticised India’s regulatory unpredictability, global trade disruptions — especially those triggered by the Trump-era tariffs — are forcing companies to rethink their perspectives. As Washington’s policy swings overshadow India’s regulatory shifts, India might no longer be the world’s prime suspect for uncertainty.

Finally, in the geopolitical sphere, Gunjan Singh reviews Kerry Brown’s The Taiwan Story: How a Small Island Will Dictate the Global Future. The book talks about how Taiwan’s identity has evolved beyond China’s grasp, but its economic and strategic significance make it a flashpoint between democracy and authoritarianism. Taiwan’s struggle isn’t just a territorial dispute but a question of global governance — a torch of democracy flickering against strong winds.

Stay tuned, and remember, the challenge isn’t just to light the torch but to ensure it shines in the right direction!