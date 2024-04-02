Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Next phase for RBI, ED action against Opposition, more

Best of BS Opinion: Next phase for RBI, ED action against Opposition, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

PM Narendra Modi being presented a memento by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das during a ceremony marking 90 years of the Reserve Bank of India, in Mumbai, Monday, April 1, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
As the Reserve Bank of India turns 90, it is possible to say that it has done reasonably well in terms of macro-economic management and in the adoption of technology, making India a world leader in payment solutions. But looking ahead, the key challenge lies in RBI’s ability to formally function as an independent central bank. To make it more effective, the government should consider necessary legal changes to empower it in banking regulation and to run low fiscal deficit to avoid risk of potential fiscal dominance of monetary policy, the top edit suggests. Read it here

In other views:

The second edit highlights the questionable timing of enforcement action against opposition leaders. Read it here

Daniel Moss explains why the dollar is overpowering challengers despite predictions of a tough year. Read it here

Prosenjit Datta explains the looming threat from microplastics. Read it here

 QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘Attack on CMs, Opposition is an attack on Indian democracy’
 
RLD vice president Shahid Siddiqui as he quits the party

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

