Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: May 25: Before and after, The lunar challenges & more

Best of BS Opinion: May 25: Before and after, The lunar challenges & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Many-sidedness of AI, politics around individuals, dolls inspired by royals and merging as tokens of authority, and going to the moon. Reading for the weekend

Tyler Cowen: AI may cause real inflation-adjusted interest rates to go up, for a considerable length of time.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Aditi Phadnis traces the career of the lieutenant governor of Delhi in in the context of what lies in store for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government.

Did Queen Camilla deserve the Barbie? Read Sandeep Goyal to know all about such items that bear the royal stamp.

Shooting for the moon? Kumar Abishek says why failures in lunar missions are not so much of a failure.
 
QUOTE
 
A country’s development is often judged by its steel consumption and energy usage. If we continue to rely on these parameters, we will consume more electricity and steel, resulting in increased carbon emission. This means we need to change our mindset.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Planning for megapolises, redefining patriotism & more

Yusuf Pathan to contest LS polls: Top 15 cricketers who contested elections

Best of BS Opinion: Drafting security strategy, Regulating AI & more

Best of BS Opinion: Redefining stardom, AI alone ain't enough & more

Best of BS Opinion: A difficult mandate, Accord and discord & more

Online gaming can help India's development goals, needs clear regulations

Best of BS Opinion: Use of tech data, fuss over income inequality, more

Best of BS Opinion: Small demographic window, India-UK trade deal & more

Best of BS Opinion: State of state budgets, the secondary sex & more

Best of BS Opinion: Equity markets not enough, political crossovers, more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Artificial intelligenceBS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Contentnational politics

First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story