Best of BS Opinion: Non-binary worldview, time to speak up, women & more

After a brief hiatus, Google has reinstated Indian apps on its Play Store, following their removal last week. In this context, our lead editorial notes that the basic problem here is the dominance of large players with market power to decide the terms of service, where most users have little choice. In such monopolistic situations, usual checks of market mechanisms don’t tend to work. It is thus often necessary to have regulatory intervention. Read here
In other views
The Western paradigm of ‘my way or the highway’ is no longer workable. It is time to accept complexity and contradictions as the norm, writes R Jagannathan. Read here
The theme of International Women’s Day 2024, to be celebrated later this week — Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress — is a reminder that the world needs to change to achieve anything close to gender equality, writes Nivedita Mookerji.Read here
Quote“Media and entertainment sector has growth and employment intensity embedded in it and is a multiplier for our economy.”