Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Sustained momentum, BJP's manifesto on defence & more

Best of BS Opinion: Sustained momentum, BJP's manifesto on defence & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: BINAY SINHA
Rajesh Kumar New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

After registering a growth rate of 9.7 in 2021-22 and 7 per cent in 2022-23, the Indian economy, according to the second advance estimates of the National Statistical Office, is expected to grow at 7.6 per cent in 2023-24. This means that the economy would grow at or above 7 per cent for the third consecutive year, which should be considered a significant achievement, given the global economic environment has not been exactly favourable, notes our lead editorial. Read here

In other views:

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


From an arms importer, India now ranks among the top 25 arms-exporting nations. BJP’s 2024 manifesto must include a coherent policy to increase defence exports, writes Ajai Shukla. Read here

Payal Malik and Nikita Jain note that Big Tech’s partnership with GenAI startups echoes a familiar playbook designed to stymie competition and monopolise markets. Regulators must act swiftly. Read here

Quote
 
“Today the Prime Minister has taken an important decision to set up a semiconductor fab in the country.”
 
Minister of Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw

Also Read

Interim Budget 2024: Defence budget under Modi govt from 2014-2023

Goodluck India to expand Defence & Aerospace wing by raising Rs 96 crore

BJP announces 2 more candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

'Height of disrespect': Congress slams BJP over its 2nd list of candidates

Madhya Pradesh polls: PM Modi, Amit Shah in BJP's star campaigners' list

Best of BS Opinion: A delayed call, Accepting our income demographic & more

Best of BS Opinion: Responsible innovation, Indonesia & Pakistan & more

Best of BS Opinion: Consumption shift, Emperor's new clothes & more

Best of BS Opinion: Three lessons from two years, Munich AI accord & more

Best of BS Opinion: Byju's spectacular meltdown, Putin already lost & more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Artificial intelligenceBS OpinionBJPIndia economydefence sector

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story