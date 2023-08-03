Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Optimal disclosure, risks beyond downgrade & more

Best of BS Opinion: Optimal disclosure, risks beyond downgrade & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
The market regulator is asking businesses to suggest areas where it could fine-tune regulations to ease the compliance burden on listed companies. In this context, our lead editorial notes that the regulator could consider consulting stakeholders in more detail before formulating regulations to ensure there is less ambiguity in the first place. Read here

In the context of the US rating downgrade, our second editorial notes that the rating action may not affect financial markets significantly in the immediate short run, as was the case after Standard & Poor’s downgrade in 2011, some of the reasons highlighted by Fitch Ratings for its action should raise concerns. Read here


In other views:

Ethanol blending over 10 per cent may be desirable but a full understanding of its environmental and economic impacts is crucial, writes Shyam Ponappa. Read here

Time-of-Day-Pricing for electricity will benefit both the consumers and the grid, writes Vinayak Chatterjee. Read here

“When women prosper, the world prospers. Their economic empowerment fuels growth. Their access to education drives global progress…India is making strides in this direction”
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

