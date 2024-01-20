Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Plot thickens in Andhra, the other Ayodhya & more

Best of BS Opinion: Plot thickens in Andhra, the other Ayodhya & more

Rajesh Kumar

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
The Chinese economy seems to be stumbling. Even the official statistics say that China is experiencing Japan-style deflation and high youth unemployment. It’s not a full-blown crisis, at least not yet, but there’s reason to believe that China is entering an era of stagnation and disappointment, writes Paul Krugman. Read here

There is no BJP, but the battle for Andhra has intensified with the Congress pitting Y S Sharmila directly against her brother, writes Aditi Phadnis. Read here 

In 2024, lettering is set to take a bold leap, blending tradition with innovation and creative freedom, writes Sandeep Goyal. Read here

Networked into an intricate weave of myths and legends, Ayodhya is a city much like Atlantis and Dwarka, one that was once lost to the mortal plane and rediscovered by the legendary king Vikramaditya, writes Arundhuti Dasgupta. Read here

Quote
 
“Best representation of women will be seen in this year’s Republic Day parade”
 

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

