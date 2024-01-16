Best of BS Opinion: Power for all, Mutual funds' growing heft & more

The government may set a deadline of March 2025 to achieve 24x7 electricity supply to households across the country. In this regard, our lead editorial notes that it would be important to reform discoms in states and get the pricing policy right to achieve the target. Sustained losses make it difficult for discoms to make necessary investments. As India moves more towards renewable power, investments would be required to manage the transition and ensure uninterrupted supply of power from different sources. Read here
Our second edit talks about how election results in Taiwan complicate global diplomacy. Read here
In other views
Maintaining the confidence shown by investors in mutual funds is crucial because a single bad episode could spoil the party, writes former Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi. Read here
It is important to note that recovery is not an objective of the IBC. The term “recovery” is not mentioned in the legislation, writes former Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India chairman M S Sahoo. Read here
Quote“Significant initiatives covering all dimensions of poverty have led to 24.82 crore individuals escaping multidimensional poverty in the last 9 years.”