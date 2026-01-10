Best of BS Opinion: Reading the silence before the damage becomes obvious

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 6:15 AM IST
Have you noticed that silence is often misread as peace? Like a quiet room often feels settled, until you notice the furniture has been somehow rearranged in the dark. Today’s writeups sit inside that deceptive hush as well, where moments that look like withdrawal, calm, or mere background noise, are really about power quietly shifting hands, and risks being pushed elsewhere, as the damage is deferred rather than defused. The illusion of silence was comforting for some time but it is beginning to appear dangerous, because what doesn’t announce itself still moves. Let’s dive in.
In Washington’s case, the quiet is not absence but impunity as Joseph E. Stiglitz argues. Donald Trump’s recent actions, from an allegedly illegal intervention in Venezuela to open threats against allies, signal a turn toward straightforward American imperialism. What is striking is not the noise of aggression but the lack of constraint where legal checks have been ignored, accountability is muted, and the Congress is subdued by party dominance. Stiglitz warns that when the rule of law is treated as optional, the silence left behind corrodes institutions at home and legitimises similar sphere-of-influence claims abroad, especially from China.
That same quiet is being misheard across the Global South, argues Mihir Sharma. What some countries mistook for an opening through what they thought was the erosion of a hypocritical, Western-led order, is actually the prelude to raw hierarchy. Trump’s unrestrained actions, from yanking leaders to threatening allies and gutting global health and climate forums, mark not continuity but acceleration towards a US-only dominance. But when rules disappear, so do buffers. For India and others, the calm after multilateralism is not freedom, it is exposure.
Closer home, silence hangs thick over North India’s winter air. Devangshu Datta reminds us that Delhi’s pollution is not an act of God but a fully human creation that is sustained by coal, traffic, dust and politics. The problem is diagnosed endlessly, treated cosmetically, and allowed to spike quietly when data presentation changes the pollution peaks. Without sustained pressure or reputational shock, the damage will simply keep migrating into lungs, invisibly but relentlessly.