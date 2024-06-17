Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Return of 'coalition dharma', increasing adoption, more

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
The climate for doing business remains forbidding. But there is a possibility that this coalition age will be as productive as the last decade. And India’s infrastructure financing story. Reading for today

Debashis Basu is not optimistic about India’s prospects under coalition rule.

Mihir S Sharma says it is time to take some risks and reform.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay explores the prospects of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development


First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

