Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Competitive politics & outcomes, decentralising devt

Best of BS Opinion: Competitive politics & outcomes, decentralising devt

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

competitive politics
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Economic policy is more than the Sensex. And why India needs development transformation. Today’s reading

T T Ram Mohan says: Market analysts should appreciate democracy’s strengths. They should stop fretting about instability.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Rathin Roy lays bare what the political ecosystem should discuss. Inclusion, he says, is a terrific healer.

According to the second edit, for public universities, besides admission, the usual issues of teachers and infrastructure need to be addressed for attaining better outcomes. The first edit looks at improving the finances of local representative bodies.


QUOTE
 
We will make civil aviation or air travel in this country more approachable to the common man of this country, and more easily accessible.
 
Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu

Also Read

Centre to launch 'decent' OTT platform: What's in store for viewers?

Musk's X formally allows adult content on platform with some restrictions

Best of BS Opinion: Security breach, climate-friendly power strategy, more

Best of BS Opinion: Advantage Moscow, through prism of cricket, clearly

Best of BS Opinion: Expanding RBI's toolkit, uneasy climate alliance, more

Best of BS Opinion: Sobering projections, Changing terms of trade & more

Best of BS Opinion: Make it more transparent, 407 mn news consumers, more

Best of BS Opinion: India among Asia's new flying geese, Left out & more

Best of BS Opinion: Organising for energy transition, new beginning & more

Best of BS Opinion: Haunted by Washington Consensus, football fans & more

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story