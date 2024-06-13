Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Sobering projections, Changing terms of trade & more

Best of BS Opinion: Sobering projections, Changing terms of trade & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Needed: A data sensitisation blitz
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Rajesh Kumar
Jun 13 2024
The beginning of a fresh term of the government provides an opportunity to revisit policy issues and make interventions to achieve higher, sustainable growth in the long run. One such area is trade. In this regard, our lead editorial notes that India must aim to substantially increase its merchandise export share in the coming years and make policy interventions accordingly. Read here

In other views

The statistical system needs to be at the front and centre of conversations. It should communicate directly with the heterogeneous group of stakeholders. Educate the media. Make it difficult for arm chair criticism, based on an incomplete understanding of the issues, to dominate the news cycle, writes S Chandrasekhar. Read here

Kanika Datta talks about disinvestment of BPCL and other public sector enterprises. Read here

Quote
 
“The national action plan for toys and other initiatives has had a good impact, but we need to do much more.”
 
Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Rajesh Kumar Singh

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

