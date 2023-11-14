Inflation respite

RBI MPC meet: How many Rs 2,000 bank notes are still in circulation?

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

The members of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) should be pleased to see the decline in the inflation rate. According to the official data, released on Monday, the consumer price index-based inflation rate for October declined for the second consecutive month to a five-month low of 4.87 per cent, compared to 5.02 per cent in the previous month. The decline was driven mainly by the base effect and moderation in the price of clothing, footwear, and transport. Although the inflation rate for vegetables, which had pushed up the headline rate in previous months, declined to 2.7 per cent in October, the overall food inflation rate remained elevated at 6.61 per cent. In the food basket,

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com