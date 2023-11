The socio-economic details of the Bihar caste survey made public on Tuesday have again revealed its abysmal job situation and widespread poverty. However, Bihar’s ruling dispensation seems to have drawn wrong conclusions from the survey findings. Instead of proposing ways to invite private capital into the state to improve the situation, the data has convinced the Bihar government to bring a Bill to increase caste-based quotas in the state to 65 per cent, taking the total level of reservations to 75 per cent. This is hardly the panacea for a state struggling to escape its low-income status, the top edit points out. Read it here