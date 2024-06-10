Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Organising for energy transition, new beginning & more

Best of BS Opinion: Organising for energy transition, new beginning & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

energy
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Going into the heart of Dalal Street. Ways to reshape India’s energy policy. More on India’s environment protection. Reading for today

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: Are retail investors reading the markets better than institutional investors? Are they getting smarter?

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Ajay Shah & Akshay Jaitly say for India’s energy transition, a restructured Ministry of Energy is required. Examples from Europe and South America are there.

Sunita Narain lays out an environmental action framework in the wake of the new government taking office. Building and rebuilding trust and institutions, as always, is the key.

The first edit says for achieving better policy outcomes over the next five years, it will be important that Parliament is allowed to function properly. The second edit sees merit in the central bank’s pause on rate increases. It made sense at this stage to wait and see the fiscal stance of the new government.

QUOTE
 
Whatever work will be assigned to you, do that sincerely and be humble as people love those who are humble.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to would-be ministers

Also Read

Centre to launch 'decent' OTT platform: What's in store for viewers?

Musk's X formally allows adult content on platform with some restrictions

New Records Nifty tests 22,400; Sensex gains 61 pts in spl trading session

Best of BS Opinion: World's climate future, inflation fight and more

Best of BS Opinion: After 370, The safe bet of underground mining & more

Best of BS Opinion: Haunted by Washington Consensus, football fans & more

Best of BS Opinion: Strategic pivot to France, natural political order,more

Best of BS Opinion: Polls signal course correction, unintended consequence

Best of BS Opinion: Coalition reset, How 2024 was never a done deal & more

Best of BS Opinion: Using GST as consumption proxy, The ANC's choices, more

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story