Best of BS Opinion: Haunted by Washington Consensus, football fans & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Assertion & confrontation
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
The Washington Consensus, with its one-size-fits-all philosophy, has clearly failed but its ghost continues to impede the emergence of a new development paradigm based on cultural contexts, human cognition and pluralistic approaches, such as the Seoul Development Consensus, writes Antara Haldar. Read it here

In other views:  

Aditi Phadnis traces the rise of Chandrashekhar Azad Raavan as a force in UP politics. Read it here

Sandeep Goyal explains why the time at which wristwatches are set is not arbitrary. Read it here

Eye culture looks ahead to a sumptuous summer of football with the Euro and Copa America tournaments. Read it here


QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
“The last mile of our journey towards 4 per cent inflation target is sticky”
 
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das 

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

