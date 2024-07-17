Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: China at the crossroads, supporting agripreneurs, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

defence
Kanika Datta
Jul 17 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Over the past five or so years, “indigenisation” has been a major aim for India’s defence procurement policy. For this to become sustainable, the private sector must be properly engaged. But recent figures released by the Ministry of Defence suggest that the vast majority of defence output continues to be through the defence public sector units with their uncertain capabilities to move India up the value chain or to create in-house innovation of the sort that is essential not just for a security edge but to maximise spillovers into other industrial sectors. That is why expanding the scope of the private sector in defence production is overdue, the top edit says. Read it here

 

Shyam Saran discusses China’s economic and geopolitical trajectories as the third plenum of the 20th Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) meets in Beijing. Read it here

Vinayak Chatterjee makes an urgent case for a modern, reliable, and efficient agri-warehousing ecosystem. Read it here

The second edit argues that the government’s AgriSURE fund should support innovation in the agricultural sector. Read it here



QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘Rahul has done a good job. The yatra was good both for India and for him’
 
Amartya Sen
First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

