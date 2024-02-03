Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: The inside story of two U-turns, Bopanna & more

Best of BS Opinion: The inside story of two U-turns, Bopanna & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Economy, politics, food and tennis --- reading for today

Is the global economy going to have a soft landing? Do not count on it, says Ken Rogoff.

What happened in Bihar that caused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to change sides again? Aditi Phadnis has the inside track.

Sandeep Goyal takes you to the story of the dispute over intellectual property rights on butter chicken, in which famous outfits are involved.

Kanika Datta talks of Rohan Bopanna’s success in the context of the overall state of tennis in India.
 
QUOTE
 
Neither Mamataji (West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) nor the Congress has come out of the (INDIA) alliance. Seat-sharing negotiations (on the Lok Sabha elections) are (between Trinamool and Congress) going on.
 

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story