Best of BS Opinion: The post-May 2024 dilemma, measuring corruption & more

Should the NDA win the next Lok Sabha election, what are the expectations from it? And the role GenAI can play in India’s energy transition. Reading for today

R Jagannathan : Even if we have a majority government, economic performance will be sub-optimal without a political consensus on reform.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Prosenjit Datta : It needs more than just ambition; attracting Indian researchers back to the country is just one of the hurdles.

The first edit -- on the corruption perception index and India’s not so good on that count -- stresses the role of the judiciary to improve things. The second edit says the higher education sector in India needs further improvement.