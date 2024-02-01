Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: The post-May 2024 dilemma, measuring corruption & more

Best of BS Opinion: The post-May 2024 dilemma, measuring corruption & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Should the NDA win the next Lok Sabha election, what are the expectations from it? And the role GenAI can play in India’s energy transition. Reading for today

R Jagannathan: Even if we have a majority government, economic performance will be sub-optimal without a political consensus on reform.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Prosenjit Datta: It needs more than just ambition; attracting Indian researchers back to the country is just one of the hurdles.

The first edit -- on the corruption perception index and India’s not so good on that count -- stresses the role of the judiciary to improve things. The second edit says the higher education sector in India needs further improvement.

QUOTE
 
Apart from all the positive steps that he (Rajiv Gandhi) took (as Prime Minister) and his great initiatives on the domestic and foreign policy front, the problems that existed were resolved. Certainly the Shah Bano case was wrongly portrayed as a form of communalism.
 
 
Today, a court in Kashi has given a very important decision filling the hearts of every Hindu with joy.
 

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Best of BS Opinion: Planning for megapolises, redefining patriotism & more

Best of BS Opinion: Rural India's Budget, gender preference & more

Best of BS Opinion: Expect no drama in the Budget, Nitish's U-turn & more

Best of BS Opinion: The American edge, empowering panchayats & more

Best of BS Opinion: Resetting Republic, Kolkata's very own Hogwarts, more

Best of BS Opinion: Progressive green growth narrative, rational call, more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Contentnational politicsIndian Economy

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story