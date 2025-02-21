Best of BS Opinion: The push and pull in telecom, governance, and space

All of us have had those moments with our siblings/friends where we sit across from each other, in front of a television, and our eyes are locked in an unspoken battle. The remote rests between like a live grenade. One is determined to watch the movie channel; the other, a high-stakes cricket match. Neither backs down. It’s not just about preference — it’s about control. And just like that, a friendly disagreement spirals into a full-fledged conflict, much like our stories today that mirror power struggles playing out far beyond the living room.

Take the war on spam calls. Telecom operators and regulators are locked in a standoff over who should bear the burden of compliance. The Cellular Operators’ Association of India argues that telemarketers and OTT platforms must share responsibility, but the Trai insists its jurisdiction is limited. Our first editorial argues that regulations have tightened, but without a unified front, the fight remains a losing battle — much like a remote war where neither side is willing to budge.

Then there’s Delhi’s new government, stepping into a city long divided by governance models. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta must now navigate fiscal constraints and public demands, highlights our second editorial. Welfare policies clash with financial prudence, and with expectations sky-high, the challenge is clear: bring governance harmony or deepen the divide.

Even Budget 2025’s regulatory reforms reflect this struggle. K P Krishnan explores how new oversight mechanisms aim to check financial regulators, but institutions, like individuals, resist scrutiny. Sebi has begun self-review, but without deeper structural shifts — it’s a deadlock waiting to happen.

Meanwhile, Ajay Kumar highlights that India’s space sector is racing toward global leadership, but the competition is fierce. With Isro’s successes and over 200 startups pushing innovation, momentum is strong. Yet, the question looms: can India outpace global giants before hitting bureaucratic or funding roadblocks?

And in the review of Sunitha Krishnan’s memoir, I Am What I Am, Akankshya Abismruta brings our attention to a story of conflict worth fighting. From surviving sexual violence to leading the fight against trafficking, Krishnan’s battle is against both perpetrators and the systems that enable them. Despite threats, she refuses to retreat, proving that some wars must be fought—no matter the cost.

Stay tuned, and remember some conflicts can only be resolved by one party budging at the right moment!