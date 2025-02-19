Best of BS Opinion: Trust, regulation, and the limits of one-handed claps

When we were kids, we all have tried to solve the riddle: How do you clap with one hand? We twisted our palms, flicked our fingers, smacked our wrists together — trying, failing, trying again. The frustration of it all. Because clapping, like so many things in life, takes two. A balance, a rhythm, an equal and opposite force. But what happens when that balance is lost? Today’s stories feel a lot like that — attempts at harmony that don’t quite land, systems where one side pushes forward while the other holds back. Let’s dive in.

Imagine walking into a bank, depositing your savings, and then waking up one day to find it’s all gone. Your trust, shattered — like a hand reaching for a clap that never comes. The RBI’s crackdown on New India Co-operative Bank has reignited fears about depositor safety. India’s banking system runs on trust, but the Rs 5 lakh deposit insurance limit only covers 43 per cent of accessible deposits. Our first editorial asks that the government may raise this, but should depositors really have to factor in institutional risk? When trust collapses, so does the system.