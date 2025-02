Best of BS Opinion: To understand MAGAnomics, one must go beyond economics

Hello, and welcome to BS Views, the best of Business Standard opinions.

Today, we have a stellar line-up of reading material for you. For your economics and political fix, we have a dissection of Trump’s economic ideas, along with the likely power-play between Delhi’s lieutenant governor and the incoming new government. On the culture side, our writers mull the legacy of ‘delebrities’, or dead celebrities, and the overlay of words and loss. Happy reading!

Antara Haldar ponders the logic and For our lead column today,ponders the logic and reasoning behind so-called MAGAnomics , and notes that while Trump may have promised to cut inflation, his other actions are all potentially inflationary. Calling it an 'intellectual grab bag', she points out its contradictory impulses, being both pro-business and pro-worker at the same time, a mosaic of ideas corralled under a large nationalist tent. Perhaps MAGAnomics is best viewed outside of economic thought: of a people waiting for the American Dream, but pushed aside by various other groups, and turning to grievance and victimhood.

Delhi's lieutenant governor has, over time, gained the upper hand in the administration of this most curious city-state which also doubles as the capital of the country, says Aditi Phadnis. This, naturally, led to much acrimony between the LG and the Aam Aadmi Party-led government. But now, with a BJP government set to take charge, it remains to be seen how the LG's powers will stack up against what a government that will have a much closer affinity to its older, more powerful, ideological sibling at the Centre.

Sandeep Goyal argues that it would certainly seem so, if one were to look at prices of art by painters who have crossed over into the Elysian Fields, or works of musicians and singers who were once global icons. But ethical issues remain, especially the use of a digitally resurrected John Lennon for a car ad. But one thing, besides death and taxes, is certain: dead celebrities, or delebrities, have a way of bouncing back into the public consciousness.