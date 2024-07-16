Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: The real challenge of Viksit Bharat@2047 and more

Kanika Datta
Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Last week the United Nations released the World Population Prospects report that said that just under a decade before India’s overall population starts to decline, the working-age population will stop increasing at a faster rate than the general population.  The economic and policy implications for India are clear. It has three decades to grow rich. If it fails to use these three decades wisely, then it will be stuck at the middle income level, failing some extraordinary increase in population productivity, the top edit warns. Read it here

In other views:  

The second edit points to the urgent need for stricter gun control laws in the US. Read it here

Nitin Desai says the primary challenge for “Viksit Bharat” is job creation for surplus agricultural workers and fresh workforce entrants.  Read it here

Amit Tandon compares Sebi and the London markets' efforts to stay relevant. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘He was a comically bad shot at school’
 
Thomas Mathew Crooks’ classmate
First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

