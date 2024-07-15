Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: Maintaining regulatory balance, marker of development

RBI
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Kanika Datta
Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Niti Aayog’s latest Sustainable Development Goals India Index is undoubtedly an invaluable exercise in cooperative federalism, and the evidence of a reduction in multi-dimensional poverty in the report is heartening. But the exercise is essentially an inward-looking, comparative picture of the country’s social and development progress. Measured against global, even Asian, standards, India lags on almost all parameters. Reconciling these varying pictures may require raising the standards on which states are judged to more realistic levels, the top edit argues. Read it here

In other views:  

The second edit outlines lessons for the start-up ecosystem from Amazon as it completes 30 years. Read it here

Ajay Tyagi discusses the constant tussle of choosing between principle-based or rule-based regulation when it comes to banks. Read it here

Tamal Bandyopadhyay explains why customer education is key to combating digital fraud. Read it here

Debashis Basu says big infrastructure spending combined with time and cost overruns have macro-economic consequences. Read it here



Quote of the day
 
‘We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this’
 
US President Joe Biden on Trump assassination attempt
First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

