Best of BS Opinion: A Carpe Diem moment for Indian policymakers

The Indian economic and policy environment has been buffeted by strong winds on all sides for the past couple of months. Yet, there is a case to be made for seizing the moment as an opportunity for change. That, indeed, should be the lens through which we can read today's editorial pieces. Let's take a look. Our first editorial surveys the rapidly-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, and argues that if we are to marry development with AI, policies around it will need active adaptation. Legislation and law-making must be able to keep pace with change, while ensuring that AI is used to enhance efficiency and development, and doesn't become an instrument of repression. India's iPhone exports have surged past the Rs 1 trillion mark, suggesting it could be a global export hub for smartphones and electronics. Our second editorial calls for lawmakers to use this moment to review the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for all sectors. It notes the productivity imbalance within manufacturing, and suggests structural reforms for the sector, especially the low use of labour. As supply chains reset in the wake of ongoing geopolitical changes, India would do well to take advantage of the opportunities it presents.

In her column, Kanika Datta notes the recent comments about the In her column,notes the recent comments about the difficulties of finding enough labour by construction giant L&T's CEO S N Subrahmanyan. Contrary to popular perception, the shortage of labour is not because of various freebies or even MNREGA, the jobs guarantee programme. Indeed, both agriculture, organised manufacturing and construction have shown high rates of labour intake. Datta argues that as the rural economy has improved, labour has found better opportunities closer to their homes and taken advantage of those.