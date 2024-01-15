Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Turnaround awaited, Geography of unequal growth & more

Best of BS Opinion: Turnaround awaited, Geography of unequal growth & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar

Jan 15 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
The third-quarter results of the big four information technology companies, read along with the respective management commentaries, indicate that the industry believes the worst of demand slowdown to be over. However, these companies remain notably cautious in their expectations of short-term demand revival, notes our lead editorial. Read here

The weakness of lower-growth states in manufacturing and services needs to be corrected, writes economist Nitin Desai Read here

Tax officials believe that even tightly regulated companies, including government ones, have short-changed the government, writes Debashis Basu. Read here

“Food Corporation of India should emerge as a trusted partner of farmers and people.”
 

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

