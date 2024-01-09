Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Markets in India's decade, Known unknown & more

Best of BS Opinion: Markets in India's decade, Known unknown & more

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Kanika Datta

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Most market analysts believe that India’s time has come, with the country on track to become the world’s third largest economy by 2030 and deliver the third highest contribution to global growth. But will this forecast of robust economic growth be matched by the stock market’s performance? Most investors know that there is no correlation between a country’s GDP growth and market performance and it is possible that the markets, which recently went through a golden period, have played off their dynamics before the economy has taken off. Akash Prakash assesses the outlook. Read it here

Gurbachan Singh makes the point that India needs to optimise capital allocation for enhanced employment opportunities. Read it here

The second edit explains how extended trading hours can improve hedging opportunities. Read it here

The top edit points to the known unknown factor in global growth as a result of the Red Sea crisis. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
“The Bilkis Bano judgment is a reassertion of the Supreme Court’s lost power”
 

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

