Best of BS Opinion: Increasing costs, signals from Jantar Mantar, and more

An examination of the Q4FY23 (January-March 2023) results of some 500 listed companies indicates a slowdown in profitability, though revenues have grown and there are early signs of consumption picking up. Costs have gone up due to inflation. The rising cost of financing and increasing wage bills are all hitting margins, notes our lead editorial. Read here
In other views:
The use of both principle- and rule-based approaches in regulatory frameworks has its challenges, but the latter may be problematic for tech-driven activities, writes former Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi. Read here
Kanika Datta talks about the disturbing spectacle of women sportspeople camped out in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar demanding justice for serial sexual harassment by the head of their federation. Read here
Quote of the day
“Walmart is committed to India and we are here for the long term”
Doug McMillon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Walmart Inc