Best of BS Opinion: Unravelling the layers of today's biggest challenges

Ever peeled an onion? The first layer looks simple, smooth. But as you peel further, the complexity reveals itself—one translucent layer after another, each holding a story, a sting, and sometimes, tears. What seems straightforward at first glance turns out to be a dense weave of interlocked realities. Such are today’s stories too. At first glance, they seem straightforward, but dig a little deeper, and the layered complexities emerge. Let’s dive in.

Take the Reserve Bank of India, turning 90. At first, it’s a success story — a steadfast guardian of financial stability. But peel further, and the challenges pile up. Inflation spikes due to climate-driven food price swings, global trade uncertainties threaten the rupee, and the digital economy introduces new risks even as it expands access, highlights our first editorial. The RBI must not only supervise banks but also redefine its role in a rapidly evolving economic landscape.

Next, there’s Vodafone Idea. A simple bailout? Hardly. The government’s decision to convert ₹36,950 crore of spectrum dues into equity stops just short of making Vi a public-sector company. But as layers unfold, we see the deeper problem: the telecom industry’s structural fragility. Should taxpayer money be used to sustain a private enterprise? Or would it be wiser to strengthen public telecom firms like BSNL? Read our second editorial for more.

Then comes India’s energy transition, an urgent and complicated affair, as Jyoti Parikh and Kirit Parikh note. Battery storage is costly, short-lived, and mineral-dependent, while traditional hydropower faces climate risks. Enter Off-River Pumped Hydropower Storage (ORPHES), a sustainable alternative that recirculates water between reservoirs. The technology exists, but without policy backing, it won’t scale up. Another layer of reform awaits.

Politics, too, is due for an upgrade, argues R Jagannathan. Around the world, discontent with centralised power is driving populist movements. Economic reforms alone won’t fix this; governance structures must evolve. India’s federal system is still top-heavy, suffocating local decision-making. Peel back history, and we find that strong nations thrive when power is shared, not hoarded.

And finally, there’s the digital world, shifting faster than we can grasp. Geotechnography: Mapping Power and Identity in the Digital Age by Samir Saran & Anirban Sarma dissects this transformation. As Prosenjit Datta writes in his review, the book unpacks how technology reshapes borders, sovereignty, and human identity. The internet was supposed to connect us, but under its many layers, it’s also dividing and controlling us.

Stay tuned, and remember, every issue we face today is layered and interwoven but we must keep peeling, one layer at a time!