Best of BS Opinion: A lenders warning, NSS at 75, preparing for 2047, more

The reasons for Congress defeat in Haryana. Possibilities for a state-run telecom operator. And what the National Sample Survey Organisation needs.
Shekhar Gupta writes: The big headline from the twin verdicts on Tuesday is that it is a huge positive for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). There’s redemption in victory, and vindication in defeat. The Congress showed phenomenal misjudgement.
A K Bhattacharya presents a case for changing Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s ownership. Based on the notice to the telecom operator from State Bank of India.
S Chandrasekhar & Amitava Saha talk on National Sample Survey Organisation on the eve of the organisation’s 75th year: A lot of thought needs to go into communicating with different audiences in a non-technical manner … The strong connection with academia, which was there in the first 20 years, needs to be revitalised.
QUOTE
More From This SectionI give full credit to Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi). With his blessings, under his guidance, people of Haryana have put a stamp on the government’s policies.Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on victory in the elections