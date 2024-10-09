Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: A lenders warning, NSS at 75, preparing for 2047, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today


Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
The reasons for Congress defeat in Haryana. Possibilities for a state-run telecom operator. And what the National Sample Survey Organisation needs.

Shekhar Gupta writes: The big headline from the twin verdicts on Tuesday is that it is a huge positive for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). There’s redemption in victory, and vindication in defeat. The Congress showed phenomenal misjudgement.

A K Bhattacharya presents a case for changing Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s ownership. Based on the notice to the telecom operator from State Bank of India.

S Chandrasekhar & Amitava Saha talk on National Sample Survey Organisation on the eve of the organisation’s 75th year: A lot of thought needs to go into communicating with different audiences in a non-technical manner … The strong connection with academia, which was there in the first 20 years, needs to be revitalised.



I give full credit to Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi). With his blessings, under his guidance, people of Haryana have put a stamp on the government’s policies.
 
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on victory in the elections






Best of BS Opinion: Tasks for new Haryana govt, manufacturing sector, more



Wait and watch: Geopolitical threats to inflation outcomes have increased

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

