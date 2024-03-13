Best of BS Opinion: Waiting for the states, Bengaluru warning & more

States need to be focused on the pending economic policy agenda if the economy is to grow at seven to eight per cent on a sustainable basis. With governments in election mode, however, reforms have taken a back seat. What kind of reforms in economic policy can one expect in those 100-day action plans to be implemented by the new government to be formed after the elections in April and May? A K Bhattacharya outlines the priorities. Read it here.
Rathin Roy offers a historical view to explain why populism prospers in the modern era. Read it here
The second edit says urban India should heed the Bengaluru warning about impending water shortages. Read it here
The top edit explains why holding annual spectrum auctions will help telcos. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY“Think a thousand times before applying for CAA. It is connected with the NRC”