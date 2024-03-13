Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Waiting for the states, Bengaluru warning & more

Best of BS Opinion: Waiting for the states, Bengaluru warning & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
States need to be focused on the pending economic policy agenda if the economy is to grow at seven to eight per cent on a sustainable basis. With governments in election mode, however, reforms have taken a back seat. What kind of reforms in economic policy can one expect in those 100-day action plans to be implemented by the new government to be formed after the elections in April and May? A K Bhattacharya outlines the priorities. Read it here.

In other views:

Rathin Roy offers a historical view to explain why populism prospers in the modern era. Read it here

The second edit says urban India should heed the Bengaluru warning about impending water shortages. Read it here

The top edit explains why holding annual spectrum auctions will help telcos. Read it here
 
