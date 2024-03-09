Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: A wiser world after Covid, Preserving the magic & more

Best of BS Opinion: A wiser world after Covid, Preserving the magic & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Preciousness of human lives, cinema and may elections. Reading for Saturday

Safety does not seem to be Indian airlines’ chief concern. Tim Culpan says this should not be the case. They should not throw away growth possibilities.

Devangshu Datta says no one knows how many died of Covid. But maybe this will help us prepare better for future pandemics.

Vishal Menon talks of the cinema of Martin Scorsese.

Mihir S Sharma looks at patterns in elections, in India and abroad.

QUOTE
 
We will create a Rs 5,000 crore fund so that sons of poor farmers and labourers can open their own startups.
 

First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

